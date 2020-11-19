Tim’s Two Cents podcast with Wayne Academy football coach Todd Mangum

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - On this week’s episode of Tim’s Two Cents, we sit down with Wayne Academy football coach Todd Mangum.
Mangum started his high school coaching career in 1986, first at Simpson Academy, then with Don Hinton, the soon-to-be-retired Mississippi High School Activities Association executive director, who at the time was head coach at Northeast Rankin High School.
In addition to Hinton, Mangum’s mentors include some of Mississippi’s most highly-regarded high school coaches: Howard Willoughby; Perry Wheat; Bruce Merchant; Marcus Boyles.
Mangum stepped into Boyles’ shoes at Wayne County High School, posting a 20-6 record over three seasons.
He has spent the past three years at Wayne Academy, leading the Jaguars to the Mid-South Association of Independent Schools’ Class 4A semifinals in 2019 and into Friday’s 3 p.m. Class 4A championship game this fall.
Mangum talks about his Jaguars’ run this season, his coaching career and playing football while dealing with a pandemic.
