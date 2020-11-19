Teen shot by game warden; one person in custody

LEXINGTON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigations is investigating a shooting involving a wildlife officer which happened on a stretch of Highway 12 just outside of Lexington.
MBI says the shooting happened on the highway after the victim, said to be a 15-year-old male had an encounter with the wildlife officers.
The teen was hospitalized and another individual taken into custody.
Sheriff Willie March told us his deputies had set up a roadblock as two wildlife officers chased the two, suspected of illegally shooting a deer in Attala County.
Sheriff Willie March said, “They were trying to get the young man stopped, from my understanding, from the deputy and they set up a roadblock to get them stopped in Holmes County. I think it started in Attala County and once they got him to stop and they said they heard a shot they don’t know who did it.”
MBI agents and their crime scene unit were back at the scene Thursday gathering evidence. Their findings will be presented to the Holmes County District Attorney’s Office.
The officer involved has not been identified.
