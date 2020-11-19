Sumrall stays alive in 4A playoffs, preps Mendenhall

“We have a tight-knit group, it’s like a family atmosphere here,” said Sumrall defensive coordinator Chris Fortenberry. “Every chance we get to play, it’s exciting for us.” “It’s a blessing to still be playing and I feel sorry for all the ones who got shut down because of COVID,” said Sumrall senior defensive lineman Cole Daniels. “I’m real excited and so are my teammates. We’re just going to take pride in what we do at practice and just take it out to the game Friday.”