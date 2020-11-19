Sumrall stays alive in 4A playoffs, preps Mendenhall

SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Coronavirus season has, more times than not, thrown a wrench into football season.
Sumrall High School has been no stranger to the COVID curveballs. The Bobcats have just three victories – and one via forfeit – but find themselves in the third round of the class 4A playoffs for just the second time in school history.
Coach Shannon White and company plan to take full advantage of their opportunity on Friday against Mendenhall.
“We have a tight-knit group, it’s like a family atmosphere here,” said Sumrall defensive coordinator Chris Fortenberry. “Every chance we get to play, it’s exciting for us.” “It’s a blessing to still be playing and I feel sorry for all the ones who got shut down because of COVID,” said Sumrall senior defensive lineman Cole Daniels. “I’m real excited and so are my teammates. We’re just going to take pride in what we do at practice and just take it out to the game Friday.”
Sumrall (4-6) has taken the field just twice in 28 days, the latter resulting in a 20-7 playoff win at Richland.
The Bobcats have been pretty stout on defense, allowing just 13.5 points per game in region 7-4A play.
“They just give great effort which is so important when you talk about defensive football,” Fortenberry said. “Playing with great effort, having pursuit to the ball and playing aggressive and physical and that’s what we’ve been doing.”
“The biggest part is we practice hard,” Daniels said. “Defense wins championships and that’s what we’re here to do.”
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.