R3SM, volunteers host holiday food giveaway in Prentiss

PRENTISS, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg-based R3SM and the Jefferson Davis County Long Term Recovery Committee teamed up Thursday to help dozens of families for the Thanksgiving holiday.
They hosted a drive-thru food distribution at J.E. Johnson Elementary School in Prentiss.
More than 100 turkeys and vegetable items were handed out on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Each family received about $50 worth of food.
The two organizations have been working together to help families in need since last April, when deadly tornadoes struck the area.
Friday, R3SM and the Covington County Long Term Recovery Committee will distribute more turkeys and other food items at Seminary United Methodist Church.
That giveaway begins at noon and it will also be on a first-come, first-serve basis.
