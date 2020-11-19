Petal kicks off 19th Shop Petal First event

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - If you’re looking to get in some holiday shopping, Petal is hosting its Shop Petal First event this weekend and encouraging shoppers to get out and shop local.
“For our retailers, it is the biggest week of the year,” said Valerie Wilson, executive director of the Petal Area Chamber of Commerce.
2020 marks the 19th year for Shop Petal First.
It’s a way for the Petal community to come together during the holidays
“We have turned this into something that used to be a pretty small event into a major event, and our retailers love it,” Wilson said. “Our people love it. It is a tradition now in Petal.“
Chae Carter, owner of Carter’s Jewelry in Petal, breaks down why we need to remember to shop local.
“It’s important to shop local because of the jobs, and you remember when you shop local, the money comes back into the community,” Carter said. “Everyone knows we love charities and giving back. So, supporting your local businesses and supporting your local economy. Your friends, your neighbors, your family.”
Wilson said with COVID-19 impacting so many people and businesses, she hopes this event brings joy to the people of Petal.
“People are ready for an opportunity to reconnect with other businesses, with people they know, with the employees,” Wilson said. “Our businesses are working so hard to keep this a safe event for everybody. They want to keep it safe for the employees as well as their guests. So, it’s just a huge uplifting event to kick off what we hope is going to be a great holiday season.”
In the Shop Petal First magazine, you can find out how to enter to win $500, which will be awarded to one lucky person.
Shop Petal First runs from Thursday through Saturday.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.