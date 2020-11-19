Petal alderman announces run for mayor

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Petal Ward 5 Alderman Tony Ducker announced he will be running for mayor in 2021.
Ducker is in his 11th year of serving as Ward 5 alderman.
The University of Southern Mississippi graduate and local business owner said he has a passion to serve the city of Petal and believes his conservative values will lead the city forward.
“Most people want their local government to live by the same rules they have to,” Ducker said. “Be efficient with their money, don’t borrow too much money. They want to get something for what they are paying. So, infrastructure will be a big portion of that. Also, there is a lot of growth going on in town. So, there isn’t really a need for that. We are going to have slow growth. So that if we can mind our business and watch how we spend our money, be smart about it, if we can buy a few years, we get into a period of time where we can have some of our debt paid off.”
Petal Mayor Hal Marx announced in September 2019 that he would not seek re-election.
The primary will be held on April 6 followed by the general election on June 8.
