Petal alderman announces run for mayor

“Most people want their local government to live by the same rules they have to,” Ducker said. “Be efficient with their money, don’t borrow too much money. They want to get something for what they are paying. So, infrastructure will be a big portion of that. Also, there is a lot of growth going on in town. So, there isn’t really a need for that. We are going to have slow growth. So that if we can mind our business and watch how we spend our money, be smart about it, if we can buy a few years, we get into a period of time where we can have some of our debt paid off.”