Oxford day care to shut down temporarily after infant dies

OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Department of Health ordered that a child care facility in Oxford must immediately suspend their services after an 8-week-old infant died.
Dr. Thomas Dobbs signed the order and said, “the facility has been determined to constitute a substantial hazard to the health and safety of infants entrusted to and cared for by said facility.”
MSDH says the facility must immediately cease and desist providing care or enrollment of infants.
The Oxford Police Department is investigating the situation and MSDH expects to receive a full report Monday.
Mother Goose of Oxford, INC., was licensed in 1999 and has received no monetary penalties during the course of its license. The last inspection was a month ago in October and received a pass pending based on the receipt of documents.
