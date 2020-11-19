1,395 new COVID-19 cases in MS, 19 additional deaths reported

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state has risen to 138,700.
MSDH reported 1,395 COVID-19 cases and 19 additional deaths on Thursday, bringing the state total to 138,791 cases and 3,619 deaths.
One death was reported from the Pine Belt as it comes from the Covington County area.
Positive test results may have been made during the past several days and represent individuals who became ill a week ago or more.
In the 10 Pine Belt counties, 15,330 COVID-19 cases and 405 deaths have been reported:
- Covington: 1,122 cases, 34 deaths
- Forrest: 3,517 cases, 85 deaths
- Greene: 567 cases, 22 deaths
- Jasper: 785 cases, 21 deaths
- Jefferson Davis: 523 cases, 16 deaths
- Jones: 3,337 cases, 87 deaths
- Lamar: 2,656 cases, 48 deaths
- Marion: 1,066 cases, 46 deaths
- Perry: 622 cases, 24 deaths
- Wayne: 1,135 cases, 22 deaths
MSDH also is reporting over 116,600 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.
Health officials said patients must have symptoms of COVID-19, which include a fever of 100.4 and severe cough or chest pain, to be tested. Anyone wanting to be tested should call ahead to make arrangements first.
To date, more than 1.21 million people have been tested for coronavirus in Mississippi.
