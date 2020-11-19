Marion County rivals meet again for shot at South State

FOXWORTH, Miss. (WDAM) - Competing in Region 8-3A – a region that’s represented the South in the last three state championships – Columbia and West Marion were bound to meet again in November.
October 16th’s matchup is about as good as it gets in high school football. Two county rivals battling for four scoreless quarters to see the game decided by one point in overtime.
“Just both teams knocking the heck out of each other,” said West Marion head coach Brad Duncan.
“Physical,” said West Marion senior offensive lineman Cordarious “Teddy” Williams. “But it was also exciting.”
“It was a physical game last time we played them but this time it’s going to be even more physical ‘cause they know what we’re going to play and we know what they’re going to play,” said West Marion senior defensive end Kamarious “Mookie” Husband.
“Both teams are gonna lay it on the line,” said Columbia head coach Chip Bilderback. “Both teams are going to get after it.”
Five weeks after West Marion’s 7-6 overtime win over Columbia, the schools meet on the same field but as two very different football teams.
“We think we may be a little bit better than we were a month ago when we played,” Duncan said. “But I can assure you they’re saying the same thing across the river.”
“We think that we’re a better football team now than we were then and we’re going to play hard and we’re just going to execute better than what we did last time,” Bilderback said. “To sit here and say we get a chance to come back and avenge the one loss that we had this year, that excites us. And it’s for the third round of the playoffs, we’d love to be playing for the South State championship.”
The Trojans go into Friday’s contest averaging 34 points per game while the Wildcats have allowed just 54 points all season, pitching six shutouts.
“Defensively, we’ve brought it every week,” Bilderback said. “We haven’t given up a ton of points and our kids have really bought in to playing defense.”
“Columbia’s really strong defensively,” Duncan said. “We got to figure out a way to score against those son-of-a-guns. Coach Bilderback and those guys over there, they do a heck of a job getting their guys ready. They’re going to want revenge. They want some redemption from the regular season so it’s going to be tough.”
