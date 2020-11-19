Man charged in deadly hit-and-run in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police charged a Forrest County man Thursday in a hit-and-run that killed 35-year-old David Jones.
Gregory Bolton, 28, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident causing death and tampering with physical evidence in connection to a hit-and-run on Country Club Road earlier this month, according to Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore.
Jones was struck by a vehicle around 8 p.m. on Nov. 1 and transported to a local hospital. He died from his injuries on Tuesday.
Moore said the vehicle involved was located on Creek Lane in Rawls Springs.
Bolton was booked into the Forrest County Jail.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.