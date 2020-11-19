‘I stocked up‘: Miss. shoppers finding essential items despite shortage nationwide

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Stores are running out of toilet paper and limiting supplies across the country as COVID-19 cases soar. It’s a similar “panic buy” like the one Mississippi experienced in the early months of the pandemic.
But, is that a problem right now in Mississippi?
Shopper Annie Grantham said she finally found paper towels in Walmart Wednesday.
“I know Costco didn’t have the brand I use. They didn’t have any paper towels and toilet paper. I think they just had Charmain. They didn’t have any other brand. And Sam’s, they didn’t have anything,” said Grantham.
Before coming to Walmart, Grantham found a pack of toilet paper at Target.
Shopper Carole Burger, who was on her way out of Target, said the first surge of stockpile shopping taught her a lesson.
“I didn’t take it that serious and I didn’t shop for staple [items]. So once they came back on the market I did and I stocked up,” said Burger.
On Wednesday, Burger was Christmas shopping and wasn’t very worried about stocking up on supplies.
Both shoppers say disinfectant sprays have been hard to find all year, but most of their essential items are relatively stocked.
