Jones Co. begins search for missing woman

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is on the search for a woman that was recently reported missing by the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s National Crime Information Center.
According to JCSD, Rebecca L. Cauley, also known as “Becky Brady,” 49, was last heard from by family on Nov. 1, 2020, and was last seen driving a white Mitsubishi Galant with a Rankin County, MS tag number RAE-8661.
Cauley is described to have brown hair and blue eyes and has a four-star tattoo behind her right ear along with a right calf tattoo.
If anyone has information on Cauley’s whereabouts, please contact JCSD at (601) 425-3147.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.