‘Drive-thru Tasting Bee’ held at Waynesboro library

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - Friends of the Waynesboro-Wayne County Library held a “Drive-thru Tasting Bee” on Thursday.
The annual food event was held outside due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and meals were purchased through advance tickets sales for $12 each. The event was from 11:30 a.m to 1:00 p.m.
The meals consisted of several tasty dishes including:
- Entre – Root Beer glazed ham
- Side Dishes – Christmas green beans, carrots & green beans au gratin
- Bread – Grandma’s honey muffin
- Dessert – Biltmore Estate bread pudding, cream cheese candies, and Christmas treasure cookies
- Water was also provided
Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the library has had a loss of income due to being closed for several months where funding through traditional methods was no longer possible. Overdue library book fees have been suspended since March and banquet rooms were unavailable to the public for rent.
Over 100 tickets were sold for the event and Mary Annie Ezell, president of Friends of the Library, said money raised will go a long way in helping the library to host future events for the community.
“We use it for the summer reading program for the children, we use it for the special programs that the librarian has for the children during the year,” she said. “Whatever the library needs that they don’t have the money to cover, we use some of our money to help out wherever it’s needed and it goes right back into the community.”
The library will host a “Drive-Thru Santa Dash” on Dec. 3 in front of the building. Santa will be on hand along with his helpers giving away free goodies to the kids as they ride through with their parents.
