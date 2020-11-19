Drainage, erosion improvements at Covington jail nearly complete

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Work to improve long-standing drainage and erosion issues at the Covington County Law Enforcement Complex is nearly complete.
Sheriff Darrell Perkins days county work crews have spent the last several days working on the project in the northeast part of the facility, which opened in 2015.
Much of the work will correct erosion problems at the jail’s fence line, which Perkins says will improve security.
The work is being done for around $40,000.
Perkins says that’s less than half of what the work would have cost had the county used private contractors.
He says the project is about 80 percent complete.
