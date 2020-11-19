Consider This: Give to the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign this holiday season

PINE BELT (WDAM) - Hello. I’m Raymond Pruitt, Corps Officer of The Salvation Army in Laurel. And I’m Brian Hicks, Corps Officer of The Salvation Army in Hattiesburg.
We’re here to introduce you to the virtual Red Kettle.
Our iconic Red Kettles are in place at our retail partners throughout the Pine Belt. The virtual Red Kettle is a new and interactive way for you to help us meet community needs during the holidays and all year long.
The virtual Red Kettle is now live.
Traditional kettles will always accept cash and checks, as well as have the option of contactless giving via credit or debit card.
The Salvation Army’s virtual kettle is a direct connection with you, our friends and supporters, to share in The Salvation Army’s mission of meeting human needs within the Pine Belt.
You can contribute directly to our work, and easily create your own virtual Red Kettle to share with family, friends, coworkers, social media pages. The possibilities are endless.
What if The Salvation Army wasn’t here to serve our neighbors in need?
Last year, The Salvation Army in the Pine Belt met the needs of 11,486 people. The need is always with us.
This year, it happens to be greater.
This holiday season, The Salvation Army expects to see a greater need for our services, more than any in recent history.
With high unemployment rates and the increased need we’ve already been providing for this year due to COVID-19, we’re expecting an increase in our neighbors who need assistance this Christmas.
We need your help to provide for them.
When you give to The Salvation Army, you join the Fight for Good. Every gift is invaluable.
We all have been impacted by COVID-19. Our work in 2020 is even more crucial to serve the most vulnerable in our community.
The Salvation Army remains on the front lines in this Fight for Good.
Please join us at hattiesburgkettle.org. To help rescue Christmas for the most vulnerable, join us at laurelkettle.org.
On behalf of The Salvation Army, thank you, and God bless you.
