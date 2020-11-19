Bay Springs passes mask mandate

BAY SPRINGS, Miss. (WDAM) - At a regularly scheduled board meeting this week, the Bay Springs Board of Alderman unanimously approved a mask mandate for the business community in the town.
People entering public buildings are required to wear a mask.
Alderman Bob Cook proposed the mandate to the board amid coronavirus concerns.
Mayor J.E. Smith says this is a proactive measure.
“We decided to mandate that everybody, the citizens of Bay Springs, when they go in and out of businesses, they’ve got to wear a mask and it’s for their safety as well as the public,” Smith said. “We don’t want anyone coming down with the COVID right here at the holidays.”
The mandate is currently in effect and will last through the end of December 2020.
