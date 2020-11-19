Applications open for Hattiesburg Fire Department 2021 Academy Class

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Fire Department is looking for new members for its team.
The training academy is a 12-week process consisting of physical training, academics and team building.
Officials with the department say the training can be intense, and say they are looking for hard-working candidates.
“Highly motived, team workers, people that want to serve the community that are selfless and humble,” said Chris Carr, Director of Fire Training for the Hattiesburg Fire Department. “We like people that aren’t afraid to work hard and don’t necessarily always have to have recognition for it.”
If you’re interested in applying, some current firefighters say to try it out.
“Give it a shot,” said Jeffery Maung, Hattiesburg Fire Department firefighter. “I mean, there’s a physical requirement but I mean the way I see it, I made it. If I can do it, anybody can do it.”
And, Maung says being on the front lines to help the community is a great feeling.
“It feels wonderful,” said Maung. “I mean, people are nothing but grateful when we show up on scene to help them out with whatever the situation is. And it certainly fills me with a sense of accomplishment and joy to know I’m doing something to make a huge difference.”
Applications may be picked up at the Hattiesburg Human Resources Department on the third floor of City Hall from 8 a.m.- 5 p.m. Monday- Friday. They are also available online.
Applications are due Nov. 27.
