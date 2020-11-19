Another chilly start before afternoon warm-up

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - We’re starting off this morning with clear skies and cold temperatures in the upper 30s.
Today will be nice and sunny with highs topping out into the upper 60s. Temperatures will fall into the low 50s this evening. Lows tonight will bottom out in the mid-40s.
Friday and this weekend will be mostly sunny with highs warming up into the mid to upper 70s.
We’ll start off next week with partly cloudy skies with highs in the low 70s.
A cold front will move through on Wednesday, giving us a good chance of rain for the middle of next week.
As of now, Thanksgiving Day is looking mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s.
