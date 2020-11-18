8th annual Alpaca Festival set for Saturday

“With the year we’ve been given, people are really sick of being at home,” said farm owner Mary Ann Stroka. “They’re looking to get out because most everything, the bigger events, have been canceled. We’re small enough that we can be open, and people are really excited. It’s free to get in, so that helps. The community really helps a lot, they enjoy that we have it and they bring the family out. Everybody gets to see each other.”