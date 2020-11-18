State Senate Education Committee studying year-round school

MOSELLE, Miss. (WDAM) - More school districts in Mississippi are considering year-round academic schedules, according to Mississippi State Senate Education Committee Chairman Dennis DeBar Jr.
DeBar said he and the Senate Education Committee learned more about year-round school earlier this month during a meeting at the state capitol.
“It’s just a way to look into it and see how it operates, and what, if anything, we can do to help districts with it,” DeBar said.
DeBar said the committee’s conference was in no way the start of a year-round school mandate for the state. He said the committee learned about year-round schools, modified schedules and ways to help districts who may be interested in switching to year-round, like the Corinth school district.
“Gulfport is looking into doing it,” DeBar said. “Columbus school district is moving in that direction.”
DeBar said districts that are doing well with an A rating or B rating and feel they don’t need to change may not be interested in year-round school, but schools concerned with lower-achieving students may see a benefit in staying in school longer.
He also said some pros are school retention and more school involvement, though, he said a con for some may be school work could continue even during school breaks.
“They’ll bring the children in, their students in, during that three-week intercession and they’ll have remediation for some students, and they’ll do some AP classes or some extracurricular classes,” DeBar said.
DeBar said no matter how far the idea of year-round schooling goes, it won’t go far without community support.
DeBar said if parents or school districts are interested in year-round school or want more information, they can reach out to the Mississippi Department of Education or contact DeBar at 601-359-3221.
