Southern Pine Electric distributes meals in Heidelberg

“Southern Pine is always looking for ways we can help the communities we serve, and we wanted to provide hot meals to some of our rural members. However, due to the pandemic, finding the right thing to do hasn’t been an easy task,” Rhodes said. “We believe this was the safest way we could offer some assistance and fellowship to those living in this area. In addition, we were pleased to be able to support the local police by providing lunch for them as well as for delivery to members who cannot leave their home.”