Richton man charged with failing to register as sex offender

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A wreck in Perry County led to a man being charged in Forrest County for failing to register as a sex offender.
The Perry County Sheriff’s Office arrested 48-year-old Ottis Hinton, of Richton, following a wreck near Beaumont earlier in November, according to the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office.
Later, authorities discovered Hinton was a sex offender registered in Forrest County but living in Perry County, according to FCSO.
The sheriff’s office said Hinton failed to notify authorities of his change of address and had violated his prior bond conditions for failing to register in December 2019.
Hinton was convicted of sexual battery in Perry County in February 1997, according to the Mississippi Sex Offender Registry.
Mississippi law requires sex offenders to re-register every 90 days and report changes in their registration.
Hinton was transferred to the Forrest County Correctional Facility and charged with failing to register as a sex offender.
His bond was set at $15,000.
