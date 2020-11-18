Restaurants, shops to stay open late for ‘Christmas in Collins’ Dec. 4

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Merchants in downtown Collins are getting ready to host an annual Christmas event that they hope will bring in lots of new holiday business.
“Christmas in Collins” will take place on Dec. 4 from 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Main Street will be blocked off during that time, allowing folks to walk around and enjoy extended hours at restaurants, gift shops and other businesses.
Visitors are encouraged to follow all COVID-19 safety measures.
“There will be masks for that evening for sure, because it will just be harder to social distance,” said Dara Saucier, owner of Collins Florist and Gifts. “So, I would say we definitely want to follow the guidelines for sure and make sure everybody stays safe, because that’s the most important thing.”
“The whole atmosphere is wonderful, because it’s a time to bring everybody together, it’s a time to make Main Street come alive at night, when the lights are on,” Saucier said.
“Christmas in Collins” is in its ninth year.
