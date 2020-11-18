1,593 new COVID-19 cases in MS, 20 additional deaths reported

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state has risen to over 137,300.
MSDH reported 1,593 COVID-19 cases and 20 additional deaths on Wednesday, bringing the state total to 137,396 cases and 3,601 deaths.
Three deaths were reported from the Pine Belt as Covington, Jones and Lamar counties each report one death.
Positive test results may have been made during the past several days and represent individuals who became ill a week ago or more.
In the 10 Pine Belt counties, 15,200 COVID-19 cases and 402 deaths have been reported:
- Covington: 1,112 cases, 33 deaths
- Forrest: 3,490 cases, 85 deaths
- Greene: 564 cases, 20 deaths
- Jasper: 779 cases, 21 deaths
- Jefferson Davis: 520 cases, 16 deaths
- Jones: 3,308 cases, 87 deaths
- Lamar: 2,630 cases, 48 deaths
- Marion: 1,056 cases, 46 deaths
- Perry: 616 cases, 24 deaths
- Wayne: 1,125 cases, 22 deaths
MSDH also is reporting over 116,600 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.
Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.
Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.
Health officials said patients must have symptoms of COVID-19, which include a fever of 100.4 and severe cough or chest pain, to be tested. Anyone wanting to be tested should call ahead to make arrangements first.
To date, more than 1.21 million people have been tested for coronavirus in Mississippi.
