Mississippi denied federal public assistance for Tropical Storm Cristobal

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi will not receive federal public assistance for damage from Tropical Storm Cristobal. The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency received official notice Wednesday that FEMA denied the state’s appeal filed in October when federal assistance was first denied.
Governor Tate Reeves made the initial request for public assistance back in July. Preliminary damage reports showed Cristobal caused $5,677,515 worth of damage in the three coastal counties.
A total of 23 homes, 30 businesses, 23 roads, and 13 public buildings were damaged in Hancock, Harrison and Jackson counties.
In a statement from FEMA the impact from the storm was ‘not at the severity and magnitude that warrants a major disaster declaration.’
As for Hurricane Zeta, MEMA is continuing to gather data in the hope of securing a Major Disaster Declaration for that storm.
