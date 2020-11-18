Jones College battles MGCCC for division title

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - For the first time in 21 days, Jones College will take to the football field when it visits Mississippi Gulf Coast on Thursday.
It just so happens to be for the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference South Division Title.
The Bobcats (3-1) knows just what’s in store with the defending national champion Bulldogs (4-0), winners of 20 straight games.
“It’s been a long process,” said Jones College head coach Steve Buckley. “We’ve talked about this before, we’re a very young team – 43 freshmen on this football team. To see the maturation process of these kids over the last couple months has been really phenomenal. To be able to go to Gulf Coast and play a team that’s ranked No. 1 in the country, great environment. If you can’t get ready for that football game, you can’t get ready for football. We’re excited about going to play.”
