Jones Co. firefighters battle two house fires Tuesday

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Multiple volunteer fire departments in Jones County made efforts to put out two structure fires Tuesday.
According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner, Glade, Powers, Sandersville and M&M volunteer fire departments responded to the report of a Jeep on fire at a home on Dry Swamp Road in the Powers community.
A neighbor called 911 at 4:28 p.m. after he saw smoke coming from behind the double-wide mobile home, and according to the neighbor, the Jeep caught on fire next to the home and the fire spread to the home itself.
Brandi Taylor, the homeowner, was not home when the calls were first made but her teenage son was there and escaped the home without injury.
Firefighters immediately started to go inside the home to put out the fire after finding the fire had spread from the back wall near the Jeep into the home’s ceiling.
The structure and many personal items were able to be saved due to the firefighters' efforts, but the home took major damage during the fire.
Firefighters stayed at the scene for several hours to locate and extinguish hot spots.
No injuries were reported.
At the same time as the mobile home fire, Pleasant Ridge, Calhoun and Soso volunteer fire departments, along with crews from the Laurel Fire Department responded to a house fire on Palmer Road.
A 911 call was made at 7:14 p.m. by a next-door neighbor to the abandoned house, and when the first fireteam arrived, they found the front room of the home surrounded by flames.
While the front room took major damage to the outer wall, the rest of the home remained unharmed.
No injuries were reported.
