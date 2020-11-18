Hattiesburg sex offender faces additional charges

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man who was charged with lustful touching more than 30 years after being convicted of a sex crime is facing new charges.
The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office arrested 75-year-old Julian Martin, a registered sex offender, on Oct. 27 and charged him with lustful touching of a child.
After further investigation, the sheriff’s office announced Wednesday Martin has also been charged with two counts of sexual battery.
Martin was previously convicted of sexual battery in Forrest County in January 1987, according to the Mississippi Sex Offender Registry.
Martin has remained in custody at the Forrest County Correctional Facility since his October arrest. His bond for the lustful touching charge was set at $50,000.
