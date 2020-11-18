Hattiesburg, Petal updating plans for some schools due to COVID-19

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Within the last week, nearly 200 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Forrest County alone.
Some of those cases are impacting plans for schools in the area.
At last check, the Hattiesburg Public School District reported more than 250 students were in quarantine and 17 had tested positive for the virus.
In Petal, 125 students were in quarantine because of the virus and three new cases were reported among students during the week of Nov. 9, according to the Mississippi State Department of Health.
HPSD announced it will transition to virtual learning for both Hattiesburg High School and N.R. Burger Middle School the week after Thanksgiving.
The district said failing students and those who don’t have internet may be required to continue in-person learning.
In Petal, Petal High School will continue its hybrid schedule for the remainder of the term.
School officials say they will reassess and make a decision for the second semester at a later time.
Administrators said students who need extra help can meet with teachers from 4 p.m. to 5p.m. Monday through Thursday in the high school library.
