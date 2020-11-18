Hattiesburg nonprofit donates to Camp Shelby food pantry

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Grace’s Home of Heroes is a Hattiesburg-based nonprofit benefiting veterans.
Founder Amber Travis says her grandfather is a Vietnam veteran, and he and others in her life inspired her to create the organization.
Grace’s Home of Heroes has a goal of raising $3,000 to help Camp Shelby families.
The nonprofit dropped off $1,500 worth of food to the base food pantry Wednesday ahead of Thanksgiving.
Travis says the organization will make another $1,500 food donation before Christmas.
