Hattiesburg nonprofit donates to Camp Shelby food pantry
By Melissa Rademaker | November 18, 2020 at 9:17 PM CST - Updated November 18 at 9:17 PM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Grace’s Home of Heroes is a Hattiesburg-based nonprofit benefiting veterans.

Founder Amber Travis says her grandfather is a Vietnam veteran, and he and others in her life inspired her to create the organization.

Grace’s Home of Heroes has a goal of raising $3,000 to help Camp Shelby families.

The nonprofit dropped off $1,500 worth of food to the base food pantry Wednesday ahead of Thanksgiving.

Travis says the organization will make another $1,500 food donation before Christmas.

