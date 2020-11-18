Funeral held for 14-year-old Wayne Academy student killed in crash

“Dustin was just absolutely, probably one of the greatest young men that you’d ever want to meet,” Dunlap said. “Always had a great disposition, had a smile, and that’s not cliché. He really loved life, and it showed. He was a young man of faith, very active in his church and in the community, and a lot of people are going to be sad with his passing. He was well-loved, well thought of, and he will be missed.”