Funeral held for 14-year-old Wayne Academy student killed in crash

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - Funeral services were held on Wednesday for 14-year old Dustin Mark Bishop at Wayne Academy, where he was a ninth-grade student.
Dustin, a native of Waynesboro, was killed in a tragic crash on U.S. Highway 84 east of Waynesboro when the 4-wheeler he was riding was struck by an oncoming vehicle.
Officiating the services were Pastor Tommy Davis, Southern Methodist Church and Joseph Dunlap, a family friend.
Interment was held at Serenity Gardens Cemetery, which was attended by a host of family, friends and loved ones.
Those who knew Dustin say he was a kind and loving person who was always quick to share a smile.
“Dustin was just absolutely, probably one of the greatest young men that you’d ever want to meet,” Dunlap said. “Always had a great disposition, had a smile, and that’s not cliché. He really loved life, and it showed. He was a young man of faith, very active in his church and in the community, and a lot of people are going to be sad with his passing. He was well-loved, well thought of, and he will be missed.”
Pallbearers were Dillon Doby, Tyler Doby, Hunter Bishop, Payton Bishop, Brian Bishop and Chris Bishop. Honorary pallbearers were Conner Bishop and Dustin Hudson.
He is survived by his loving parents, Mark and Kaye Bishop; sister, Kayla “K K” Hudson (Dakoda); paternal grandparents, Don and Nancy Bishop; paternal great grandmother, Audrey Bishop; maternal great grandmother, Varie Hinton; aunts and uncles, Angela Knight, April Doby (Cade), Amanda Brewer (Jeff), Rechell Bishop, Brian Bishop (Rachel) and Chris Bishop.
Freeman Funeral Home in Waynesboro provided the funeral services.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.