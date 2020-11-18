Covington Chamber hopes to encourage local buying with “Santa Shops” campaign

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - An annual campaign to encourage Covington County residents to shop local for the holidays kicks off Thursday.
“Santa Shops Covington County First” begins Nov. 19 and ends Dec. 1.
It’s sponsored by the Covington County Chamber of Commerce.
During the event, residents who shop participating businesses can register for individual store prizes.
Drawing for those prizes will be on Dec. 1.
Shoppers can also register for Chamber Dollars, valued at $100, $300 and $500.Drawings for the Chamber Dollars will be held prior to the Collins Christmas Parade on Dec. 3.
