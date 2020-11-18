Churches closely monitoring data as COVID-19 cases continue to increase

“COVID has had an impact on many First Baptist Jackson families in various ways,” said Michael Bowen, Minister of Media and Communications. “We are blessed to have many in our congregation that are in the medical and science field that have offered their expertise to help make our worship services and activities as safe as possible. Thanks to their generosity, we have assembled together a medical advisory team to provide counsel to the leadership of the church as we continue to navigate these unprecedented times, and we pray for all of those in our church family and in the community that are struggling with this virus.”