Changed travel plans on the menu this Thanksgiving

(NerdWallet) - Turkey Day will look different this year for many Americans because of the pervasive impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Three in 5 U.S. adults who had Thanksgiving travel plans (60%) say these plans have been affected by the pandemic, according to a new NerdWallet survey. Just 12% say their plans haven’t been impacted, and another 29% aren’t sure if they will be. And while some are still planning to travel, many are forgoing seeing loved ones in person this year.