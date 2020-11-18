Another chilly morning, but nice and sunny afternoon

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - We’re starting off this morning with clear skies and cold temperatures in the upper 30s.
Today will be nice and sunny with highs topping out into the upper 60s. Temperatures will fall into the low 50s this evening. Lows tonight will bottom out in the upper 30s to low 40s.
The sunshine will continue into tomorrow with highs in the upper 60s.
Friday and this weekend will be mostly sunny and dry with highs warming up into the mid-70s.
Our next chance of rain looks to hold off until early next week.
