Wayne Academy student killed in 4-wheeler crash over the weekend

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The victim involved in a deadly crash on Saturday in Wayne County has been identified.
According to Wayne County Coroner David Pugh, 14-year-old Dustin Mark Bishop, a ninth grade student at Wayne Academy, was killed after the four-wheeler he was riding collided with an 18-wheeler on U.S. Highway 84 east of Waynesboro.
Multiple agencies responded to the crash, but Dustin was pronounced dead at the scene, Pugh said.
Services will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. at the gymnasium located on the Wayne Academy campus.
