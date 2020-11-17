Victim in Hattiesburg hit-and-run dies, driver sought

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A man hit by a vehicle earlier this month in Hattiesburg died from his injuries Tuesday as police continue to try to locate the driver who struck him.
The 35-year-old man was struck by a vehicle in the 1900 block of Country Club Road around 8 p.m. on Nov. 1, according to the Hattiesburg Police Department.
He was transported to a hospital for treatment but died from his injuries Tuesday.
Forrest County Coroner Butch Benedict identified the victim as David Jones, of Hattiesburg.
Police are asking for the public’s help in locating the driver involved in the hit-and-run.
The vehicle involved is believed to be a dark pickup truck or SUV, according to HPD.
If you have any information regarding the hit-and-run, you are asked to contact Hattiesburg police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867.
