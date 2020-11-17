Two arrested after drugs, firearm seized in Marion Co. traffic stop

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office charged two men after drugs and a gun were found during a Tuesday traffic stop.
During a traffic stop on Highway 587 in Foxworth, deputies seized 572 dosage units of Oxycodone, money and a firearm.
Deputies arrested 22-year-old Kenshawn Lamont Turner, of Woodville, and 24-year-old Michael Woodard, of Hattiesburg.
The two men were charged with possession of a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm, according to the sheriff’s office.
Justice Court Judge Brando Rowell set their bonds at $80,000 each.
