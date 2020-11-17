Spire, Inc. launches natural gas expansion project in Lamar Co.

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Spire, Inc. has begun a multi-million dollar project to expand natural gas service in West Hattiesburg.
Ground was broken Tuesday for 2.7 mile pipeline along U.S. Highway 98 from Old Highway 11 to Highway 589.
The new line will provide natural gas service for current and future commercial and residential developments in areas like Lake Serene, Highlands and Canebrake.
It’s a five-year project that will cost the company about $2.5 million for the first year of work. The cost each year afterward will be around $1 million.
The project was approved by the Mississippi Public Service Commission in October.
“This is an exciting day for the West Hattiesburg area,” MPS Commissioner Dane Maxwell said in a statement. “This project will bring much needed access to neighborhoods and businesses for the first time. This expansion and ones in the future will be an integral part of our efforts to best equip the Pine Belt with necessary services to attract new businesses, create jobs and support our existing businesses.”
