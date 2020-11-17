Second suspect in Perry County stabbing arrested; 2 others sought

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A second arrest has been made in a weekend stabbing in Perry County.
Sheriff Mitch Nobles said Ralph Leonard Ryals, 38, was arrested Tuesday and charged with aggravated assault and participating in gang activity.
According to the sheriff’s office, the stabbing happened at a home on Walter Myers Road on Sunday.
When deputies got to the scene, they found a man suffering from several stab wounds. The victim was rushed to the hospital and is expected to recover from his injuries.
William Richie Daughtrey Jr., 39, was arrested at the scene and charged with accessory before the fact of aggravated assault, according to the sheriff’s office.
Nobles said deputies are still looking for two others in the ongoing investigation, John Brewer and Cory Blake.
If you have any information on their whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Perry County Sheriff’s Office at 601-964-8461 or leave an anonymous tip with Perry County Crime Stoppers at 601-964-7867. You can also leaves anonymous tips at p3tips.com.
