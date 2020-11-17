Richard Schwartz & Associates donates food boxes to Extra Table

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Richard Schwartz and Associates donated more than 100 food boxes to Extra Table’s Tackle Hunger campaign Tuesday.
“Because of this crazy year, there are a lot of people who aren’t going to have a Thanksgiving this year. A lot of people can’t afford to put food on the table," Schwartz said. "We just want to do our part as Mississippians to help other Mississippians have a wonderful Thanksgiving.”
The firm collected more than 1,000 non-perishable groceries that will be donated to families in the Pine Belt
“Mississippi has over 670,000 citizens who are what the government calls ‘food insecure,’" said Robert St. John, founder of Extra Table. "Over 100,000 of those are kids who have a school breakfast and a school lunch and then they don’t eat again until the next day. That’s just not acceptable.”
Extra Table was founded 11 years ago with the mission of providing healthy meals to families that need them.
The food boxes are part of a new initiative the nonprofit has started in hopes of getting more people involved with donations.
“We’re just asking that people maybe alter their shopping lists, require certain items and join in. Pack them in these beautiful boxes," said Martha Allen, executive director of Extra Table. "These boxes are going to be a treat to many people, the boxes alone this holiday season.”
The boxes donated Tuesday will be distributed between now and Christmas.
If you’d like to build a box or make a donation, you can visit the Extra Table website.
