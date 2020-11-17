905 new COVID-19 cases, 36 deaths reported Tuesday in Miss.

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state has risen to more than 135,000.
MSDH reported 905 new COVID-19 cases and 36 additional deaths on Tuesday, bringing the state totals to 135,803 cases and 3,581 deaths since the outbreak started in the spring.
Of the new cases, 50 were reported in the Pine Belt. New deaths were reported in Forrest, Jasper, Greene and Jefferson Davis counties.
In the 10 Pine Belt counties, 15,074 COVID-19 cases and 399 deaths have been reported since the outbreak started:
- Covington: 1,107 cases, 32 deaths
- Forrest: 3,460 cases, 85 deaths
- Greene: 560 cases, 20 deaths
- Jasper: 773 cases, 21 deaths
- Jefferson Davis: 513 cases, 16 deaths
- Jones: 3,276 cases, 86 deaths
- Lamar: 2,613 cases, 47 deaths
- Marion: 1,049 cases, 46 deaths
- Perry: 608 cases, 24 deaths
- Wayne: 1,115 cases, 22 deaths
MSDH also is reporting more than 116,000 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.
Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.
Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.
To date, more than 1.2 million people have been tested for coronavirus in Mississippi.
