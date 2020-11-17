Laurel approves four-year contract with Waste Pro

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Beginning January 2021, trash service for residents in the City of Laurel will change. City council members approved a four-year contract Tuesday with Waste Pro of Mississippi Inc.
“We were having problems getting the garbage picked up,” Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee said. “We were supposed to pick up garbage on Mondays and Tuesdays. We found ourselves picking up garbage Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Still one day a week, we just couldn’t get people to come to work, couldn’t get them to be on the trucks and doing what they needed to do, and so we had to look for another way to serve the people. That’s the only reason we’re here, is to serve the people in the City of Laurel and we chose to look at a different route and so Waste Pro came out on top.”
Magee says the new changes to the solid waste collection will allow Public Works to focus on picking up debris and fixing potholes and sidewalks in the city.
“A lot of people have debris out and it can’t get picked up on time because we’re tied up with garbage,” Magee said. “Like right now, every department at Public Works is picking up garbage. So, we should be able to give better service to the citizens because we’ll be freeing up the garbage collection.”
He says residents may have a different scheduled garbage pickup day with the new change, but their bill should remain the same.
