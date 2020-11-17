Laurel approves four-year contract with Waste Pro

“We were having problems getting the garbage picked up,” Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee said. “We were supposed to pick up garbage on Mondays and Tuesdays. We found ourselves picking up garbage Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Still one day a week, we just couldn’t get people to come to work, couldn’t get them to be on the trucks and doing what they needed to do, and so we had to look for another way to serve the people. That’s the only reason we’re here, is to serve the people in the City of Laurel and we chose to look at a different route and so Waste Pro came out on top.”