Hattiesburg Public School District using mobile ticketing for athletics

“A lot of schools in our area and throughout the state of Mississippi have gone to digital ticketing, which makes it a lot easier on fans to be able to get tickets and not have to worry about standing in lines outside of the facility waiting to get in," Vance said. "They have their tickets right there on their device so when they show up they’ve already purchased their tickets, they come in to get their ticket validated and it just makes the process a lot easier we feel like for our fans.”