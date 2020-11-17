Hattiesburg Public School District using mobile ticketing for athletics

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Public School District will begin using mobile ticketing for all Hattiesburg High and N.R. Burger Middle School basketball and soccer games for the 2020-21 school year.
The district will use the online ticket sales site, GoFan, to sell the digital tickets. Attendees will need to start using digital tickets for the remaining playoff football games and the Hattiesburg High School and N.R. Burger Middle School basketball games.
Athletics director Tony Vance said he believes online sales and mobile ticket validation will streamline the process.
“A lot of schools in our area and throughout the state of Mississippi have gone to digital ticketing, which makes it a lot easier on fans to be able to get tickets and not have to worry about standing in lines outside of the facility waiting to get in," Vance said. "They have their tickets right there on their device so when they show up they’ve already purchased their tickets, they come in to get their ticket validated and it just makes the process a lot easier we feel like for our fans.”
The Hattiesburg Public School website now has a link to where you can purchase tickets, or you can download the GoFans app and search for Hattiesburg Public Schools.
Vance said that all tickets will have a $1 processing fee added to the price.
“The biggest question we get is do you have to have a mobile device? You do," Vance said. “You have to have a smartphone or a smart device that you can bring to the game with you that we can validate the ticket at the door. And you are able to purchase more than one ticket as well.”
Vance said that the district is still following the state mandate of 25% capacity at sporting events. For that reason, all people of any age must have a ticket to get into a sporting event.
“Our biggest goal is to make sure our parents have an opportunity to watch their son or daughter play," Vance said. 'So that will definitely be our priority. We’ll send a link out to our coaches that in turn will give it to their players and their parents, to give them first priority to purchase those tickets. Once they have had a day or so to purchase tickets digitally, we’ll make that link live for the general public to go to and purchase tickets.”
The district hopes that the new system will reduce COVID-19 exposure as well, with no physical tickets, cash exchange or standing in lines to buy tickets.
Fans should note there is not an option to print out a paper ticket. Tickets must be shown on a mobile device. Vance said that people can purchase multiple tickets on one device, and validate those tickets to get in individually at the gate.
If you have questions about the mobile ticket system, you can contact the HHS Athletic Department at 601-544-0811.
