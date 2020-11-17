Girl Scouts of Greater Mississippi struggling to reach new members amid pandemic

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The COVID-19 pandemic created issues for one organization focused on empowering young women.
According to Girl Scouts of Greater Mississippi, more than 1.7 million girls make up the national organization, Girl Scouts of the USA.
In the Magnolia State, about 10,000 to 12,000 girls participate, according to officials with the Girl Scouts of Greater Mississippi.
But, that may not be the case this year.
“It’s a little bit difficult during the pandemic to get out there and get the parents knowledgeable about the Girl Scouts,” said Jamie Garner, membership and program specialist for the Girl Scouts of Greater Mississippi.
That means the process of spreading awareness about the program is different.
“Usually in our recruitment season, we go into the schools and have the opportunity to speak to a bunch of the girls about Girl Scouts," said Garner. "We can’t do that now. Unfortunately, we can’t go into the schools. We need to be able to get in front of them and let them know exactly what we can offer them.”
Officials are reminding parents and girls what the organization can provide.
“We really do strive to teach these girls life skills that they need in their life," said Garner. "For instance, we have a cookie program. We teach them how to be their own boss. They’re entrepreneurs. We go through a bunch of different steps. We teach them how to handle the money, how to meet their customer, how to be professional about it, and essentially they’re their own bosses.”
To get in contact with the Girl Scouts of Greater Mississippi, give them a call at 601-326-GIRL, or click here.
