EMA: Explosion felt in Wayne Co. came from unpermitted dump site

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - Emergency management officials in Wayne County have an answer for residents who were startled by a loud explosion Monday afternoon.
According to the Wayne County Emergency Management Agency, multiple calls came in reporting a loud explosion in the county shortly after 4 p.m.
Many callers said the explosion shook their windows and rattled dishes.
Multiple agencies were dispatched to the area to investigate.
After further investigation, it was determined the explosion came from a property located on Dogwood Drive in Waynesboro.
Authorities identified the cause coming from an unpermitted dump site.
Among the debris that had been discarded were multiple helium tanks which had exploded during a trash burn.
The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality has been notified and is investigating the matter.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.