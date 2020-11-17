Brees may be out with injury up to 6 weeks according to doctors but fans are still hopeful for his return

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Many Saints fans are upset to learn about Drew Brees' injuries but some are confident he will make a comeback.
One sports medicine doctor shared what the possible recovery time will look like for the future Hall of Famer.
Two broken ribs and a collapsed lung is certainly a serious injury. Doctors say injuries like this are situational and could take from three to six weeks for a full recovery.
While Brees is suffering injuries sustained over the last two weeks, it’s uncertain how much time he might miss before he can return to the field.
“He pulled himself out. You know, that was kind of OK. Well, I guess something really did happen and then finding out he broke two ribs and collapsed lung,” says Kevin Stall.
While Drew sits out to recover, fans will be watching to see how the Saints perform in upcoming games.
“Payton’s just got to step it up and get these other two guys going,” says Robert Bongard.
Dr. Joseph Finstein with Pontchartrain Orthopedics and Sports Medicine described the injuries as something very painful.
“I think it is something where if I were the team doctor for the Saints, you want to make sure that Drew is comfortable before you put him back into the game,” says Dr. Finstein.
He says rib fractures take anywhere from three to six weeks to heal and treatment is typically non-operative meaning medications are prescribed to help with pain.
“If you have an injury severe enough to cause the pressure of the lung to shrink the actual lung tissue, and those cases can be painful as well.”
A collapsed lung can cause difficulty with breathing and this is also an injury that heals on its own. But Dr. Finstein believes Drew can make a full recovery and get back out on the field.
“I think he could be 100 percent, the same with the collapsed lung. Once that resolves, he should be fine,” says Dr. Finstein.
And Saints fans say they’re not worried.
“Last year he had an injury and we still came back and won five games straight. So it’s just history repeating itself again, so,” says Elijah Foucher.
“I think we will be OK, you know. Of course we don’t have somebody like Teddy Bridgewater like we had last year to fill in but I think we’ll be fine,” says Mr. Jones.
“We’re already seven and two. I mean, you know. I think we ca take the rest,” says Foucher.
“Hopefully he heals up quick and he’s stable to come back and play,” says Haleigh Hocut.
Fans are confident that the Saints can hang on while Drew is out. But they are also hopeful and looking forward to him to be back on the field before the season ends.
