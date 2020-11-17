Pearl River Co. teen in critical condition after being hit by vehicle

PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - A Picayune teenager is in critical condition after he was hit by a vehicle Tuesday morning, said officials.
Authorities said Tuesday morning that they were looking for the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run. Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department released surveillance photos taken from cameras on a school bus that showed an SUV.
As of Tuesday afternoon, PRCSD said they have located that video but have not said whether or not it was involved in the hit-and-run, only saying initially that they were looking for the vehicle to question the driver.
According to Investigator Mark Ogden with the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department, the accident happened between 6:30-6:50 a.m. in the 3000 block of Jackson Landing Road near Luther Walker Road.
The 17-year-old was airlifted to a hospital and is currently listed in critical condition.
“We would like to interview the driver and passengers in this vehicle to find out if they witnessed anything,” said Ogden.
Anyone with information about this hit-and-run is asked to contact Mississippi Crime Stoppers. Anonymous tips can be made online or by calling 601-798-5528.
