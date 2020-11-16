State authorities announce six arrests in human trafficking operation

OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - An undercover human trafficking operation last week has led to the arrest of six individuals, according to the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office and Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.
The operation was conducted on November 13, in Oxford, by the attorney general’s office and the MBI’s Special Victims Unit.
Six individuals are charged with procuring prostitution, according to a news release.
“Human trafficking is a destructive crime that diminishes the value of human life,” according to Attorney General Lynn Fitch. “My office will continue to work with private and public federal, state and local partners … to hold those who engage in this modern slavery accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”
Those arrested include Michael Keenum, 53, Roy Thompson, 54, Kenneth Gurley, 53, Jason Carothers, 43 and James Moore, 42, all of whom are being charged with procuring prostitution.
Tarus Hervey, 53, also was arrested, and is being charged with procuring prostitution and resisting arrest, according to the release.
Assisting in the operation were the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department and the Oxford Police Department.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.