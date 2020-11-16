Richton School District superintendent discusses COVID-19 in district

RICHTON, Miss. (WDAM) - Richton School District Superintendent Clay Anglin responded to many parents voicing concerns about COVID-19 cases on campus.
Anglin said contrary to rumors, there are currently only eight known positive COVID-19 cases in the district, out of more than 700 people who are on the campus daily, including students, teachers and staff.
“As it stands right now, we have four students K-12 that have tested positive for COVID," Anglin said. "We have four teachers who have tested positive for COVID. If my math is correct, that’s less than 1.5% of our total population on the whole campus.”
Anglin posted a statement on Facebook regarding the concerns in the community.
“Per health and CDC guidelines, anything under 5% is acceptable and does not need further action than the standard guidelines and precautions,” the statement said.
In September, the school district went virtual for two weeks after members of the football team and others tested positive for the virus. Anglin said that those measures are not necessary at this time.
“Facts are, right now we have less students who are positive for COVID at that particular time,” Anglin said. “We had several several students on our football team who tested positive. We also had several siblings who were positive in the elementary school or who we felt would be positive soon after because of direct contact with a sibling.”
Anglin said many students are quarantined now because they have come into contact with a person with COVID-19.
“A large number of students have been quarantined because they’ve been in direct contact with one of these four students or they’ve been in direct contact with someone in the community who has covid as well,” Anglin said. “But the amount of cases on campus, as far as student body is concerned, is only four. Two in elementary and two in high school.”
Anglin asks that parents continue to trust school officials and said if there’s a major spike in cases on campus, the district will shut down.
He also said all precautions are taken daily for students such as using hand sanitizers and social distancing. The school district is also cleaned each day before students come on campus and after they leave campus.
You can view the district’s full statement below:
